Ben Folds to play at Brown County Music Center in June

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Ben Folds is making a stop in Nashville, Indiana, during his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour."

Folds, who spent much of 2020 and early 2021 in isolation in Australia because of COVID-19 lockdowns, made his way back to U.S. stages last fall, where he was greeted with a number of sold-out shows.

Fans can watch him live at Brown County Music Center on Sunday, June 26.

His latest tour will feature solo piano and orchestral performances, as well as songs from his last album, which includes a blend of pop songs and his "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra." This album made it to the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

Tickets for his show in Nashville go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here. Fans can also buy tickets at the venue's box office, which is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 812-988-5323.