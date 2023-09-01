x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Beef & Boards announces 2024 season

The upcoming season includes "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "The King and I," "Legally Blonde," "The Wizard of Oz" and more.
Credit: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
"The Wizard of Oz" will be at the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre from May 23, 2024 to July 7, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is set for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 51st season.

Here is the 2024 lineup:

  • "Menopause, The Musical" — Jan. 5 to Feb. 4
  • "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" — Feb. 8 to March 30
  • "The King and I" — April 4 to May 19
  • "The Wizard of Oz" — May 23 to July 7
  • "Legally Blonde the Musical" — July 11 to Aug. 25
  • "Million Dollar Quartet" — Aug. 29 to Oct. 6
  • "Fiddler on the Roof" — Oct. 10 to Nov. 24
  • "A Christmas Story" — Nov. 29 to Dec. 31.

VIP memberships for the 2024 season are now on sale. Individual tickets to all shows go on sale Oct. 1.

Beef & Boards is offering $10 off tickets to "The Wizard of Oz" for kids ages 3 to 15.

The theatre, located at 9301 Michigan Road on the city's north side, opened in 1973 and offers a dinner buffet prior to each performance.

Click here for more information.

RELATED: 2023 Yuletide Celebration tickets on sale

RELATED: 'Frozen,' 'Hadestown' highlight Broadway in Indianapolis 2023-24 season

More Videos

In Other News

Getting Reel | Best films by director Antoine Fuqua

Before You Leave, Check This Out