Beef & Boards announces 2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is set for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 51st season.
Here is the 2024 lineup:
- "Menopause, The Musical" — Jan. 5 to Feb. 4
- "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" — Feb. 8 to March 30
- "The King and I" — April 4 to May 19
- "The Wizard of Oz" — May 23 to July 7
- "Legally Blonde the Musical" — July 11 to Aug. 25
- "Million Dollar Quartet" — Aug. 29 to Oct. 6
- "Fiddler on the Roof" — Oct. 10 to Nov. 24
- "A Christmas Story" — Nov. 29 to Dec. 31.
VIP memberships for the 2024 season are now on sale. Individual tickets to all shows go on sale Oct. 1.
Beef & Boards is offering $10 off tickets to "The Wizard of Oz" for kids ages 3 to 15.
The theatre, located at 9301 Michigan Road on the city's north side, opened in 1973 and offers a dinner buffet prior to each performance.
