Beef & Boards announces 2024 season

The upcoming season includes "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "The King and I," "Legally Blonde," "The Wizard of Oz" and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is set for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 51st season.

Here is the 2024 lineup:

"Menopause, The Musical" — Jan. 5 to Feb. 4

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" — Feb. 8 to March 30

"The King and I" — April 4 to May 19

"The Wizard of Oz" — May 23 to July 7

"Legally Blonde the Musical" — July 11 to Aug. 25

"Million Dollar Quartet" — Aug. 29 to Oct. 6

"Fiddler on the Roof" — Oct. 10 to Nov. 24

"A Christmas Story" — Nov. 29 to Dec. 31.

VIP memberships for the 2024 season are now on sale. Individual tickets to all shows go on sale Oct. 1.

Beef & Boards is offering $10 off tickets to "The Wizard of Oz" for kids ages 3 to 15.

The theatre, located at 9301 Michigan Road on the city's north side, opened in 1973 and offers a dinner buffet prior to each performance.