Country singer Bailey Zimmerman to perform at Egyptian Room in March 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Bailey Zimmerman announced a 22-date international tour, titled "RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR.," with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The 23-year-old will perform at The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Friday, March 1, 2024. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET through Zimmerman's community presale. Sign up online here or text 1-618-228-3400 for a presale code.

Zimmerman released an extended play, "Leave the Light On," in October 2022, followed by his first studio album, "Religiously. The Album.," in May 2023.