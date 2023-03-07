'Let's just say you're gonna be very excited': Ashanti previews Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

The two-hour event airs live on NBC Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer/songwriter, actress and author Ashanti is gearing up to perform at the "47th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" in New York City.

"I love being around the action, the fireworks and stuff like that. When we got the call, I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna be so cute, New York City — hopefully it doesn't rain," Ashanti said on getting the call to sing at the televised event.

The chart-topping singer, with No. 1 hits "Always on Time" (with Ja Rule) and "Foolish," was careful to not share any spoilers of the performance.

"Let's just say you're gonna be very excited," Ashanti said.