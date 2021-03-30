Ariana Grande is joining 'The Voice' to replace Nick Jonas

"The Voice" also retweeted Grande, and Jonas and the other judges congratulated and welcomed her.

Nick Jonas is leaving "The Voice" and Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande will be taking his spot as a judge.

"Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! [White heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you," Grande tweeted from her verified Twitter account.

"The Voice" also retweeted Grande, and Jonas and the other judges congratulated and welcomed her.

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021