Director Jon Chu announced the news on social media Thursday evening.

What is this feeling, so sudden and new?

It might just be the feeling of knowing that the "Wicked" movie musical has finally found its leads!

Director Jon Chu, known for "In the Heights" and "Crazy Rich Asians," took to social media Thursday evening to share the news that pop star Ariana Grande and Broadway actor Cynthia Erivo have been tapped to play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical.

"Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics," Chu wrote on Twitter. "Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink and green!!!"

Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink and green!!! pic.twitter.com/t1eH82mCe7 — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) November 5, 2021

Grande, currently a sitting judge on NBC's "The Voice," also shared pictures on Instagram from the moment that she received the news, including a note she received from her Tony Award-winning co-star.

"Pink goes good with green! Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you," a note from Erivo to Grande says inside of a bouquet of flowers. "I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Similarly, the singer and actor sent Erivo a bouquet of flowers, writing "honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to unearth an old tweet of the "Thank U, Next" singer's in which she shared her hopes to one day play the role of the "Popular" singer.

"Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," Grande wrote in a tweet in December 2011.

Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2011

Grande also caught the attention of "Wicked" fans in 2018 when she performed "The Wizard and I" at the musical's 15th-anniversary concert.

Erivo is no stranger to the spotlight, either.

The singer and actor has won both a Tony and a Grammy for her work on Broadway's "The Color Purple" in 2016, and has since been nominated for two Academy Awards for playing the title role in 2019's "Harriet."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie is slated to start filming next summer in the U.K.