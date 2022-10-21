Broadway in Indianapolis presents 'Anastasia' this weekend

The Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre is hosting the Broadway in Indianapolis musical, with Veronica Stern playing the role of Anya.

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a "journey to the past" in Indianapolis this weekend with the timeless story of "Anastasia."

13News caught up with Stern after opening night Tuesday.

"I never know what to expect when you go to a different city," Stern said, "but Indianapolis was a great crowd, so I am really excited for the rest of the week. I hope everybody that comes has the same enthusiasm and excitement for the show."

Stern said the cast and crew carry this classic musical into a new generation.

"Everybody is different," Stern said. "My Anya is different from maybe the last Anya you saw. Dimitri is different from that, just because we are different people. I think that if you saw it before, it is exciting to see it again with some new perspectives and what we bring to it."

What has not changed, according to Stern, are the elements within the storyline.

"People can expect a story full of mystery and romance and adventure," Stern said.

Stern graduated from the University of Cincinnati, after moving to Ohio from New York. She said the role of Anya is a dream come true.

"To be seen as a princess is really special," Stern said. "I've always wanted to do that."