Amy Schneider passes Matt Amodio for 2nd most consecutive wins in 'Jeopardy!'

BURBANK, California — "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has surpassed Matt Amodio for the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show's history.
Schneider has now won 39 straight games, earning $1,319,800 million during the streak.
Schneider, a native of Dayton, is fourth in total winnings, behind Ken Jennings with $2.5 million; James Holzhauer, $2.46 million, and Amodio, $1.52 million.
Amodio, an Ohio State graduate, earned his winnings last year when he won 38 straight games.
Schneider, who now lives in California, is second in the game's history with the most consecutive wins. Jennings currently holds the record with 74 straight wins in 2004.