Amp Harris weighs in on Will Smith, Chris Rock controversy at Academy Awards

The Indy promoter and producer said he believes Smith's legacy will be rightfully tarnished, but he's not a bad person overall.

INDIANAPOLIS — The day after the 94th Academy Awards, the talk of the town isn't the historic wins or what film came away with the title of "Best Picture." This year, the awards were overshadowed by controversy with Will Smith and Chris Rock.

After Rock told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, Will Smith walked on stage, delivered a slap seen around the world, and went back to his seat, yelling expletives at the comedian.

The incident has set social media ablaze, and local names in the Indianapolis entertainment community were no exception. One conversation that has come out of the incident is about how far is too far when it comes to jokes. Indy native and comedian Mike Epps has a Netflix comedy special debuting Tuesday. The special's executive producer, Indianapolis promotor Amp Harris, said he and Epps talk about content all the time.

"I understand Jada talked publicly about alopecia — I have alopecia. I understand that. I live with it every day," Harris said. "For her to put it out in front the way she did, and then for Chris to make a joke about it, that's the part for me where I'm a little like, 'Was it about that particular joke? Or is it about this whole entanglement lifestyle that the Smiths live...the pressure of it all?'"

Harris said he believes Will Smith unfortunately fell under pressure and lost it in that moment.

"Overall, is Will Smith a bad person? Absolutely not. Does this tarnish his reputation? Absolutely, and rightfully so," Harris said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock is not choosing to file charges in the incident, but Harris believes Smith should apologize to Rock directly.

"Right is right and wrong is wrong. I don't care who Will Smith is. I don't care if he's 'defending his wife.' You never put your hands on somebody that didn't put their hands on you," Harris said.