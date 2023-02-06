'This is the 'American Ninja Warrior 500'': Hosts preview 15th season of reality competition show

Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Zuri Hall preview the 15th season of "American Ninja Warrior," which premieres Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

INDIANAPOLIS — You know it's the kickoff to summer when "American Ninja Warrior" is back on NBC!

The upcoming 15th season will feature epic battles as competitors as young as 15 years old challenge seasoned veterans on the most daunting obstacle course in the show's history.

"It's just like the Indy 500 and Newgarden won — we've got speed! And for the first time ever, we've got side-by-side, head-to-head racing, and it is electrifying," co-host Matt Iseman said.

"This is the 'American Ninja Warrior 500.' They're gonna go fast, they're gonna be racing each other. It is going to be like what we've been so accustomed to," co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila said. "You remember when Andrew Luck came to Indianapolis, and he was throwing bombs left and right at the competition, back and forth. That's what we're going to see on 'Ninja Warrior' when you see these guys go side to side."

And you may remember when Indianapolis hosted the obstacle course for filming of "American Ninja Warrior" in 2016 and 2018 — because the hosts certainly remember the Circle City.

"We got so much love when we were filming 'Ninja Warrior' a few years back in Indy. It was the largest crowd we've ever had," Gbaja-Biamila said. "People came together, and this is what we love about 'American Ninja Warrior.' We see all the stuff going on in the world, but 'Ninja Warrior' brings families together."

And co-host Zuri Hall has plenty of memories in Indianapolis as the former emcee of the Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Indians and Indiana Fever.

"The city put their arms around me, they welcomed me, not unlike we have when 'Ninja Warrior' has come there to film, so I've just always appreciated that love," Hall said on what she misses most about her time in Indianapolis.