Amanda Seales performing standup comedy at Old National Centre in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and actress Amanda Seales is bringing the laughs to Indianapolis toward the end of summer.
Seales will bring her "Black Outside Again Tour" to the Old National Centre on Saturday, Sept. 10. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets are now on sale.
NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.
Seales released her first standup comedy special, titled "I Be Knowin,'" on HBO in 2019.
She co-starred in "Insecure" and guest-starred in "black-ish."
In 2019, Seales hosted "Bring the Funny," a comedy competition series that aired on NBC. She also co-hosted daytime talk show "The Real."
What other people are reading:
- Indiana woman charged in crash through home killing 5-year-old, great-grandfather
- Judge declares mistrial for Amanda Blackburn murder suspect
- 100 lifeguards still needed as 6 of 17 Indy Parks pools open for summer
- Moms Demand Action calls on lawmakers for changes to gun laws
- Hit-and-run victim gave IMPD key information before her death that led to man's arrest