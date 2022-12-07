All IN Music & Arts Festival reveals daily lineup, single-day ticket information

Performers at the inaugural Labor Day weekend festival include Daryl Hall & John Oates, Portugal. The Man, Cage The Elephant, John Fogerty and Death Cab For Cutie.

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is set for the inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival in central Indiana over Labor Day weekend.

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, located at 1202 E. 38th St.

Single-day tickets are available for $99.50 through July 18. After that, single-day tickets will go up to $109.50. Also, two-day tickets are available for $159.50 through July 18.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Below is a list of performers scheduled each day:

Saturday, Sept. 3:

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Portugal. The Man

The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John "JOJO" Hermann of Widespread Panic and many more

Trampled By Turtles

Misterwives

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Four Tops

The Driver Era

Dumpstaphunk

Samantha Fish

Doug Henthorn

The Rob Dixon Trio

Kara Cole

The Palace

The Breakes

Sunday, Sept. 4:

Cage The Elephant

John Fogerty

Death Cab For Cutie

The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more

Lucinda Williams and Her Band

Dawes

Watchhouse

La Luz

Hearty Har

Julia Kahn

Hank Ruff

Jonah Baker

Joshua Powell

Dream Slice

J. Elliott

The festival is a collaboration between music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning, who are bringing the inaugural event to Indianapolis as part of a new long-term agreement with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.