Entertainment

All IN Music & Arts Festival reveals daily lineup, single-day ticket information

Performers at the inaugural Labor Day weekend festival include Daryl Hall & John Oates, Portugal. The Man, Cage The Elephant, John Fogerty and Death Cab For Cutie.
Credit: All IN Music & Arts Festival
The inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is set for the inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival in central Indiana over Labor Day weekend.

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, located at 1202 E. 38th St.

Single-day tickets are available for $99.50 through July 18. After that, single-day tickets will go up to $109.50. Also, two-day tickets are available for $159.50 through July 18.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Below is a list of performers scheduled each day:

Saturday, Sept. 3: 

  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Portugal. The Man
  • The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John "JOJO" Hermann of Widespread Panic and many more 
  • Trampled By Turtles 
  • Misterwives 
  • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs 
  • The Four Tops 
  • The Driver Era 
  • Dumpstaphunk 
  • Samantha Fish 
  • Doug Henthorn 
  • The Rob Dixon Trio 
  • Kara Cole 
  • The Palace 
  • The Breakes

Sunday, Sept. 4: 

  • Cage The Elephant 
  • John Fogerty 
  • Death Cab For Cutie 
  • The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more 
  • Lucinda Williams and Her Band 
  • Dawes 
  • Watchhouse 
  • La Luz 
  • Hearty Har 
  • Julia Kahn 
  • Hank Ruff 
  • Jonah Baker 
  • Joshua Powell 
  • Dream Slice 
  • J. Elliott

The festival is a collaboration between music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning, who are bringing the inaugural event to Indianapolis as part of a new long-term agreement with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

