All IN Music & Arts Festival reveals daily lineup, single-day ticket information

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is set for the inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival in central Indiana over Labor Day weekend.
The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, located at 1202 E. 38th St.
Single-day tickets are available for $99.50 through July 18. After that, single-day tickets will go up to $109.50. Also, two-day tickets are available for $159.50 through July 18.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Below is a list of performers scheduled each day:
Saturday, Sept. 3:
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Portugal. The Man
- The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John "JOJO" Hermann of Widespread Panic and many more
- Trampled By Turtles
- Misterwives
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- The Four Tops
- The Driver Era
- Dumpstaphunk
- Samantha Fish
- Doug Henthorn
- The Rob Dixon Trio
- Kara Cole
- The Palace
- The Breakes
Sunday, Sept. 4:
- Cage The Elephant
- John Fogerty
- Death Cab For Cutie
- The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
- Lucinda Williams and Her Band
- Dawes
- Watchhouse
- La Luz
- Hearty Har
- Julia Kahn
- Hank Ruff
- Jonah Baker
- Joshua Powell
- Dream Slice
- J. Elliott
The festival is a collaboration between music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning, who are bringing the inaugural event to Indianapolis as part of a new long-term agreement with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.
