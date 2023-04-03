All-American Rejects performing in downtown Indianapolis this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 24 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The All-American Rejects is ending its 10-year touring hiatus with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis for the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.

The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Thursday, Aug. 24. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Rock bands New Found Glory ("My Friends Over You"), The Starting Line ("Island (Float Away)") and The Get Up Kids ("Holiday") will open the Indianapolis show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmember and VIP package presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

The All-American Rejects, currently comprised of Tyson Ritter, Nick Wheeler, Mike Kennerty and Chris Gaylor, has released four studio albums and eight extended plays.