Alex Trebek earns posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination

The former "Jeopardy!" host has won the award seven times from his previous 28 nominations as host of the quiz competition game show.

LOS ANGELES — The late Alex Trebek is still being recognized for his longtime hosting duties.

The former "Jeopardy!" host is nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host at the 48th annual Daytime Emmys.

Trebek is nominated alongside the following hosts:

Wayne Brady — "Let's Make a Deal"

Steve Harvey — "Family Feud"

Alfonso Ribeiro — "Catch 21"

Pat Sajak — "Wheel of Fortune"

Trebek has won the award seven times from his previous 28 nominations as host of the quiz competition game show (1989, 1990, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2019 and 2020).

"Jeopardy!" is also nominated for Outstanding Game Show and will go for its record-extending 18th win in the category.

Trebek lost his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at 80 years old on Nov. 8, 2020.

He hosted "Jeopardy!" from 1984 until his death. His final episode aired Jan. 8, 2021.

A series of guest hosts have taken turns moderating the show since Trebek's death, including former contestant Ken Jennings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, journalist Katie Couric, and more.

The winners of the Daytime Emmys will be announced Friday, June 25. Click here to see the full list of this year's nominees.