Air Supply to perform at Brown County Music Center in September

Tickets for the Sept. 30 show go on sale to the general public Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Air Supply is coming to Nashville, Indiana in the fall.

The rock duo will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Friday, Sept. 30. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the venue's website, Ticketmaster, at the venue box office or by calling 812-988-5323.

Air Supply's Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock first met in May 1975 during the first day of rehearsals for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney, Australia.

More than 45 years later, the rock duo has released 17 studio albums, with seven consecutive Top 5 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including "Lost in Love," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams" and "Even the Nights Are Better."