RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It's official: A Florida man who made it his mission to see "Avengers: Endgame" 200 times and set a world record did it-- sort of.
While Marvel super fan Agustin Alanis fell just nine showings short of 200, he still was able to claim the Guinness World Record Book title for "The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film” by seeing the movie 191 times.
The Florida man tweeted his accomplishment earlier this month.
10 Tampa Bay talked to Alanis back in the summer of 2019 and he told us then he thinks he spent around $2,000 just on tickets.
Aside from the price tag, the length of the movie also makes his accomplishment incredible. The movie clocks in at three hours and two minutes.
