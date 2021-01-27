'AGT' hosting virtual auditions for 16th season

People who audition in one of the seven virtual open calls will meet an "AGT" producer and audition through a live stream video audition.

INDIANAPOLIS — "America's Got Talent" is looking for unique acts to audition for its upcoming 16th season.

The NBC reality show is hosting virtual open calls this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alright, America. It's your time to SHINE! ✨ #AGT virtual auditions are heading your way. Sign up today: https://t.co/uhLNpsCpQi pic.twitter.com/oEY6wxNMkK — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) January 15, 2021

Virtual open calls take place on the following days across the country:

Monday, Jan. 25: West Coast Day 1

Wednesday, Jan. 27: Southeast

Friday, Jan. 29: East Coast Day 1

Monday, Feb. 1: Southwest

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Midwest

Friday, Feb. 5: East Coast Day 2

Monday, Feb. 8: West Coast Day 2

Click here to register prior to the virtual open call in your area.

"America's Got Talent" is also accepting video auditions from all over the world.