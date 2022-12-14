Adam Sandler will bring his live tour to 11 new cities in 2023. He'll perform at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus will welcome Adam Sandler and his stand-up tour this February at Nationwide Arena.

The famous movie star and "Saturday Night Live" alumnus announced 11 new tour dates to his successful "Adam Sandler Live" tour including Columbus on Feb. 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at noon via Ticketmaster and livenation.com.

Columbus will not be the comedian's only stop in Ohio, he will also be in Cincinnati on Feb. 6.

Tour Dates

Sunday, February 5, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Monday, February 6, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Friday, February 10, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Monday, February 13, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

Friday, February 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize



The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to Adam Sandler, the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.