Entertainment

Adam Sandler announces Gainbridge Fieldhouse tour stop

The former "Saturday Night Live" star announced dates Wednesday for "The I Missed You Tour," which includes a visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Indianapolis!

The former "Saturday Night Live" star announced dates Wednesday for "The I Missed You Tour," which includes a visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sandler will perform at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The Live Nation ticket presale for the show starts at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14, with tickets available to the general public starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The 25-date tour opens Oct. 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps up on Dec. 12 in Denver.

"The I Missed You Tour" dates:

Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

 Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

   

