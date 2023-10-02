Adam Sandler announces Gainbridge Fieldhouse tour stop

The former "Saturday Night Live" star announced dates Wednesday for "The I Missed You Tour," which includes a visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse .

Sandler will perform at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The Live Nation ticket presale for the show starts at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14, with tickets available to the general public starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.