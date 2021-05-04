Actress Glenn Close pays visit to Indiana University art museum

Close donated hundreds of items from her movie career to the school, including costumes from "101 Dalmatians" and "Fatal Attraction."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — An award-winning actress paid a visit to some of her memorable movie wardrobes in Indiana Thursday.

Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Glenn Close stopped by the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University and took in the "Art of the Character" exhibition.

"I'm flooded with memories. Each of them has a story, you know, the movie has a story, the costume has a story, because these are the costumes that I spent hours in in the fitting room," Close said.

The exhibit has on display costumes from Close films including "101 Dalmatians," "Fatal Attraction" and others, the university said.

"It's really thrilling. It's incredibly thrilling," Close said. "What you have hear are pieces...to recreate them, are probably pretty impossible, some of them. Te bubble wrap, Elizabethan robe, all this was hand-beaded, all by hand and that really doesn't happen any more."

Close donated more than 800 pieces from her collection to the school in 2017. Students and faculty, including those in theater, merchandising and design, use the collection as a resource for their studies. Close visited with some of the students during the visit.

The university said Close connected with Indiana University in 2013 through her nonprofit organization Bring Change 2 Mind, which she founded to destigmatize mental illness.