Actress discusses playing opposite Rachel Weisz in dual roles of Prime Video psychological thriller series

All six episodes of "Dead Ringers," a psychological limited series based on the 1988 David Cronenberg film, are now streaming on Prime Video.

INDIANAPOLIS — Actress Britne Oldford ("The Umbrella Academy," "Free Guy") stars alongside Oscar winner Rachel Weisz ("The Constant Gardener") in dual roles in Prime Video's psychological thriller limited series, "Dead Ringers."

In a modern retelling of the 1988 David Cronenberg film starring Jeremy Irons, "Dead Ringers" follows twin gynecologists, Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both of whom are played by Weisz), who challenge outdated practices and will do whatever it takes to bring women's health care to the forefront.

"It was such a joy. I'm a very 'more is more' person, so I really enjoyed how technical and time-challenging it was," Oldford said of her role as Genevieve Cotard, Beverly’s partner, who is suspicious of Elliot’s every move.

NOTE: The easiest way to differentiate the twins in the series is Beverly always wears her hair up and Elliott wears hers down.

Oldford explained what she called a simple process of filming Weisz's dual performances.

"We had Katie Hawthorne, who was Rachel's acting partner and body double. Rachel would start as Elliot because Elliot created the pace, and once we got one half, they would switch wardrobe, hair and makeup, come back, and we'd do it over again," Oldford said. "My job, I just had to remember what I was doing, which is not difficult for me, which was great."

Modern retellings of classic films into television series is becoming somewhat of a trend lately, with "Scenes from a Marriage," "Fatal Attraction" and now "Dead Ringers," and Oldford has hopes of one of her favorite films getting the film-to-TV adaptation.

"'I would love to star in 'Death Becomes Her,'" Oldford said. "I think it would be so much fun. I love a comedy. I would love to do more comedy.