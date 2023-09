The 21+ event will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at The Rathskeller.

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all '90s kids!

"Fool House – The Ultimate 90s Dance Party Live" is paying homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip-hop and pop punk.

The 21+ over event will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. outdoors at The Rathskeller, located at 301 E. Michigan St. in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets are $20, and can only be bought at the door.