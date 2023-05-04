50 Cent, Busta Rhymes to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets for the July 27 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy and Emmy-winning rapper 50 Cent is celebrating 20 years of his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" with a global tour.

50 Cent, along with Busta Rhymes ("I Know What You Want," "Break Ya Neck") and Jeremih ("Down on Me," "Don't Tell 'Em"), will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, July 27. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Registration for the Verified Fan presale is open now through Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, released his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," in 2003. He then starred in a film of the same name in 2005, which contained autobiographical elements of his life.

He has had 13 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "In da Club," "Candy Shop," "Just a Lil Bit" and "Ayo Technology" (featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland).