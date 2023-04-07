5 Seconds of Summer to perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 30 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — 5 Seconds of Summer is announcing a 2023 world tour, which includes a stop in downtown Indianapolis this summer.

The pop-rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Live Nation presale tickets will be available for purchase Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

5 Seconds of Summer, comprised of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin, formed in 2011 and has released five studio albums.

The band will release its upcoming live album, "The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall" digitally on Friday, April 14.