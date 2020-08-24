Indianapolis filmmaker putting on drive-in film festival Thursday night

Tai Payne and his crew are now planning for the possibility of twice the crowd at Tibbs Drive-In for the 4SCENE Film Festival Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic is keeping a lot of people at home for their health and safety, but a local film festival organizer is set to give families an unforgettable experience.

In June, Payne held his first film festival at the Indianapolis drive-in theater. He had never even had his own work on a big screen.

"I want to be able to see people actually experience my work in a more cinematic environment," Payne said.

The 4SCENE Film Festival is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Tibbs Drive-In, which is located at 480 South Tibbs Avenue.

A filmmaker himself, Payne put together the event to help expose some of Indy's hidden talent.

The owners of TIbbs Drive-In have prepared the screen parking lots to accommodate even more cars. There are extra parking spaces that will help film watchers practice social distancing, as well.

"We did so well the first time around that the owner of Tibbs Drive-In, her name is Marcella, she really urged me to move to a bigger screen," Payne said.

He has recruited local artists who produce films, documentaries and even music videos, including one produced by Deonna Weatherly of Indianapolis. It's not her first time at the South Tibbs Avenue location.

"I remember as a kid going to Tibbs Drive-In," said Weatherly.

Also a filmmaker, Weatherly will have her work on the big screen at the Tibbs Drive-In, which is a dream come true.

Weatherly came across the invitation from Payne on Instagram and jumped at the opportunity. She's already had success as a young up-and-coming producer. Her production that will be featured in the upcoming event is called "Greenlight." She started working on it not knowing it would one day be at the same drive-in she visited as a child.

Weatherly hopes this is the beginning of a long and more importantly impactful filmmaking career.

"I just want to make a mark in the film community, in the Black film community," she said.

Weatherly's other work includes producing a video where superstar Patti LaBelle made a cameo appearance.

A relative recruited her to produce the video and LaBelle insisted on being a part of it. You can see the music superstar watching Weatherly's video on her cell phone from her kitchen in her Philadelphia home.

Deonna traveled to Philadelphia as part of the job and had the chance to meet Patti in person.

"I was starstruck at first, but then we had to get to business and shoot the film," said Weatherly.

Social distancing will be practiced during the event and attendees are being asked to wear their masks if they exit their vehicles.

Film festival organizers have recruited a couple of food vendors to be at the event for families wanting to purchase dinner.