x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

3 Doors Down to perform at White River State Park in August

The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 6. The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Chris Henderson, left, and Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down perform at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — 3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Better Life," with a nationwide tour.

The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 6. The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Seether is the opening act for the tour.

3 Doors Down will play all 11 tracks from "The Better Life" at each concert, along with other songs from their career.

The band has had three songs reach the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You."

Click here to purchase tickets.

What other people are reading: 