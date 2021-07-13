3 Doors Down to perform at White River State Park in August

INDIANAPOLIS — 3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Better Life," with a nationwide tour.
The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 6. The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET.
Seether is the opening act for the tour.
3 Doors Down will play all 11 tracks from "The Better Life" at each concert, along with other songs from their career.
The band has had three songs reach the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You."
Click here to purchase tickets.
What other people are reading:
- 2 dead in 6th Indianapolis shooting since Monday night
- Plainfield woman hit and killed along I-70
- Driver dies, passenger taken to the hospital after SUV goes into pond
- Georgia deputy on vacation in Florida witnesses crash, rescues trapped victims
- Indianapolis couple offering more than just free backpacks