Watch 2020 Jingle Jam on Channel 13

WTHR is partnering with WZPL to bring Jingle Jam to living rooms across central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, more than 16,000 people packed into Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Jingle Jam. But with this year's pandemic, WTHR is partnering with WZPL to bring the show to you.

The 2020 Jingle Jam concert will air live on WTHR at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. A dozen of the hottest names in pop music will take the stage, and you won't have to leave your living room to see it.

Here's the lineup:

One Republic

Train

The Chainsmokers

AJR

Lewis Capaldi

Julia Michaels

Ava Max

24k Golden

Gabby Barrett

Why Don’t We

Tate McRae

JP Saxe

.@juliamichaels is so excited to see you at #zplJingleJam tomorrow night!!!

.

Jingle Jam 2020 is presented by @FCFCU pic.twitter.com/7bWNH5H5aO — 99.5 zpl (@wzpl) December 11, 2020