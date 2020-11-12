Watch 2020 Jingle Jam on Channel 13

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, more than 16,000 people packed into Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Jingle Jam. But with this year's pandemic, WTHR is partnering with WZPL to bring the show to you.
The 2020 Jingle Jam concert will air live on WTHR at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. A dozen of the hottest names in pop music will take the stage, and you won't have to leave your living room to see it.
Here's the lineup:
- One Republic
- Train
- The Chainsmokers
- AJR
- Lewis Capaldi
- Julia Michaels
- Ava Max
- 24k Golden
- Gabby Barrett
- Why Don’t We
- Tate McRae
- JP Saxe
The concert will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Get in the holiday spirit and join the fun in a safe way.