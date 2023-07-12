$1 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette

Lottery officials said the ticket matched the five white numbers but not the Powerball.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hoosier Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket purchased in Lafayette is worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at New Stockwell Market on Monroe Street.

The ticket matched five white balls but not the Powerball.

One other ticket sold in Florida also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 23-35-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing is currently estimated at $875 million.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $750 Million (est.) — July 12, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?