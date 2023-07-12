$1 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hoosier Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket purchased in Lafayette is worth $1 million.
The ticket was purchased at New Stockwell Market on Monroe Street.
The ticket matched five white balls but not the Powerball.
One other ticket sold in Florida also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 23-35-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing is currently estimated at $875 million.
What are the largest Powerball jackpots?
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $750 Million (est.) — July 12, 2023
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
- $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
- $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
- $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
- $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)
- $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
- $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
- $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
- $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
- $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
- $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)