DNR mourns sudden loss of veteran Conservation Officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of a long-time Conservation Officer.

Major Michael Portteus died suddenly, according to a statement from the DNR Saturday:



"It is with very heavy heart that the DNR Law Enforcement Division Director, Lloyd Arnold, his staff, and all Indiana Conservation Officers, report the untimely passing of our brother, Major Michael Portteus. Our agency is shocked from the loss of one of our leaders, today. I thank all of our citizens, friends, fellow law enforcement agencies and DNR colleagues for their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. We continue to pray for the peace of his family, the entire DNR family and for our family of officers."

The department did not share further information about Portteus' passing.

Check back for updates on his arrangements.