Colts launch 35th anniversary season sweepstakes

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - The Indianapolis Colts have kicked off their 35th Season Sweepstakes to give away a prize a week to one lucky fan leading up the 2018 season home opener.

The Sweepstakes launched Sunday, August 5 and will run for 35 days, ending on Sunday, September 9 when the Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals in their opening game.

Fans may enter the Sweepstakes or view Sweepstakes rules by visiting Colts.com/35.

Prizes will include:

Week 1 – Autographed T.Y. Hilton football

Week 2 – Two (2) tickets to Sept. 9 home opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 3 – Autographed Adam Vinatieri football

Week 4 – Two (2) tickets to Oct. 21 home game vs. the Buffalo Bills

Week 5 – Grand Prize: VIP Game Day Experience for two (2), including tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the Sept. 30 home game vs. the Houston Texans.



The 2018 season marks the 35th of Colts football in Indianapolis.

The season-long celebration will highlight key moments throughout team's history in Indiana, commemorative game day giveaways, a cheerleader reunion and halftime show, and much more.