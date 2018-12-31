Colts fans savor 33-17 win at Nashville, look forward to playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Colts fans are still savoring Sunday night's 33-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

"Happy, happy, happy!" That's how Joyce Scotten reacted while picking up a jersey at the Colts Pro Shop.

Sunday's victory means the Colts will head to Houston Saturday to take on the Texans in the Wild Card round.

"They're going win, going to win and beat Houston," said Steven Dervenis.

Making the playoffs was a feat few would have predicted after the Colts rough start. They won just one of their first six games.

"We were just happy to see the progress let alone the streak. It's awesome, it's fun and it just brings the city together," Scotten said.

Joe Flowers agreed.

"They started one in five. Everyone said 'Andrew Luck, he's not back to health' but after week four and a 434-yard gain, that man proved all the doubters wrong," Flowers said. "Now we're 10-6."

"They exceeded expectations and hopefully they'll beat Houston and go all the way," Ted Dervenis said.

While several fans pointed to Luck, Teresa Hulburt said it also had to do with great teamwork.

"I think they all care about each other and are together as a team," Hulburt said. "It's not a person, it's a team, T-E-A-M."

Randy and Teresa Koster, who attended the Titans game, are now thinking about following the Colts to Texas.

"They played so well, looked so good, we're just so excited, we may now have to road trip to Houston," Randy said.

A check of online sites showed tickets to the game starting around $80, with roundtrip airfares fares starting in the $600s. As for roadtripping, Google Maps says the 1,107 mile trip to Houston would take more than 14-hours, not a deterrent for fans like the Kosters who are eager to see the Colts momentum continue.