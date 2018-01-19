11-month-old Fishers girl faces live-saving surgery

FISHERS, Ind. (WTHR) – Zoe Anderson is just 11 months old but doctors expect her to need a liver transplant before she turns two.

Seth and Carly Anderson of Fishers have two older sons, 6-year-old Brody and 3-year-old Keegan. Zoe is their first daughter and she’s definitely daddy's girl.

“It's been a roller coaster. Just being a father of two boys, the first baby girl was something unlike anything else," Seth said.

Carly noticed something wasn't right with Zoe at six weeks old.

"She has this gray, green, yellow tint in her eyes which, looking back, that was the very first thing that I noticed and we’re seeing that again right now because her liver is not functioning like it should. All of that is built up in her body. Some people say she looks like she has a little tan, but it's actually this liver disease causing it."

Zoe was diagnosed with a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia in which the bile ducts are abnormally narrow, blocked or absent. The body is not able to remove bile, causing more damage to the liver and other problems with growth and nutrition.

Zoe underwent a Kasai procedure surgery at 8 weeks old to create a path for bile to leave her system, but doctors expect her to need a new liver while she is still a toddler, most likely provided by another toddler organ donor who dies.

"One mom said to me, 'Some babies are put here to save other babies' so that's what I tell myself in order to be accepting of it," said Carly.

Zoe, whose name means life, will soon go on the transplant waiting list while the family tries to raise $50,000 of the $500,000 cost of transplant surgery.

"We're not the type of people that are just going to come out and ask for it. We're kind of strong willed,” said Seth.

“It's been a lesson for us in accepting help from others because we are self-sufficient and resourceful people,” said Carly.

The family is receiving help from friends and family and the Children's Organ Transplant Association. They have set up an account to receive donations for the cost of the transplant surgery.

“Gift for Zoe” t-shirts are on sale through February 1st.

There are also several upcoming fundraiser events:

January 30th at Blaze Pizza in Fishers.

February 24th Pancake Breakfast.

March 14th at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Noblesville.