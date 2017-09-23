KRAVITZ: Indignant Goodell, NFL owners take hypocrisy to a whole new level

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) - It was minutes after Michigan had outlasted Purdue, 28-10, at sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium, and Jim Harbaugh was surrounded by a phalanx of reporters in a hot-as-Hades lockerroom. A fan whirred loudly, with negligible impact. Harbaugh was answering questions about Purdue’s chippiness, about the way his backup quarterback saved the day, about the work of his tight ends and his defense.

After I tried three or four times, another reporter, no doubt a kindred spirit, asked the question for me.

“You’ve spoken and written in support of Colin Kaepernick,’’ the reporter said. “What’s your take on the comments the President made about how players should be fired for kneeling?’’

Harbaugh took a moment, then said this:

“I disagree with those comments,’’ he said. “It’s ridiculous. Read the Constitution.’’

This was supposed to be a column about Purdue and Michigan, and on any other day, I’d be writing about how the Boilers simply couldn’t trick the superior team with gadget plays, how the Boilers lost their minds with two targeting penalties and a nonsensical late hit. But not today. Not on a day when politics and sports are becoming inextricably intertwined, as they often are, no matter how much fans wish it weren’t so.

Today, I am angry. Not at Harbaugh, who has been steadfast in his support of Kaepernick from the very start. I am angry at Roger Goodell, the consummate political opportunist, and at various owners, who’ve come out of hiding and decided to blast the President for his typically insipid and incoherent remarks.

I am angry because until now, this same commissioner has been denying that Kaepernick has been blackballed, which any sentient being knows is utter nonsense. I am angry because owners are now coming out of the woodwork to celebrate the right to dissent, the same owners who won’t touch Kaepernick with a 20-foot pole for fear it will deleteriously impact their bottom line. For months, they’ve done wrong by Kaepernick, but now, they’re card-carrying members of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

To catch you up to speed, here’s what Trump said during a rally in Huntsville, Ala., Friday.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now?’’ President Trump said. “Out. He’s fired. He’s fired.’’

Trump also criticized the league for being too soft, for penalizing players for targeting defenseless opponents. One can only guess he hasn’t been informed of the latest CTE findings, or the fact that Aaron Hernandez, the late Patriots’ tight end who was convicted of murder and then killed himself in prison, was found with advanced CTE at the age of 27.

Now, though, the owners are indignant – just not indignant enough to support Kaepernick or the concept of peaceful protest.

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,’’ Goodell said in a statement.

(Seriously, only Trump could make Goodell look like the good guy).

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017



“There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month.’’ Goodell continued. “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Ah, but here’s what he said recently when asked whether Kaepernick, who is better than some starters and better than most backups, is being blackballed.

“He can’t be (blackballed) because we’re not,’’ he said.

Oh.

“The clubs are making those individual evaluations,’’ he continued.

You mean like Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who reached out to the fan base to gauge the reaction a possible Kaepernick signing might elicit? How about the Colts, who went into the season with Scott Tolzien as their starting quarterback? You’re telling me that Kaepernick, who’s been to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl, isn’t significantly better than Tolzien? By the way, I reached out to the Colts to see if Jim Irsay had any comments about Trump’s statements. He responded on Twitter.

Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch called Trump’s comments “inappropriate, offensive and divisive. “ Niners CEO termed them “callous’’ and “contradictory to what this great country stand for.’’ Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owners whose team gave Jay Cutler $10 million to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill rather than Kaepernick, said in a statement: "Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness. We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other."

Funny thing is, several owners, a majority of them, gave millions of dollars to the Trump campaign. And now they are shocked – shocked, I tell you! – when he acts the way he acted throughout the campaign. Bunch of phones, I’m telling you. Hypocrites of the highest order.

So the owners really want to make a statement about the power of dissent?

Join the players. Take a knee. Then we’ll know you mean business.

I’m not holding my breath.